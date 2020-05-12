Webinar: The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Friday, May 15th | 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked national concern about vulnerabilities in the drug supply chain. Many drugs procured in the United States are manufactured abroad. The pandemic disrupted the production of key pharmaceutical ingredients around the world, sparking fear about resulting shortages of key medicines. The system also struggled to keep pace with rising demand for drugs to treat patients with COVID-19. During this webinar, panelists will explore the impact of the pandemic on different facets of the drug supply chain and discuss policy options to strengthen the system.

Panelists:

Rena Conti, Ph.D., Associate Research Director of Biopharma and Public Policy, Institute for Health System Innovation and Policy, Boston University

Associate Research Director of Biopharma and Public Policy, Institute for Health System Innovation and Policy, Boston University Erin Fox, Pharm.D., B.C.P.S., F.A.S.H.P., Senior Pharmacy Director, Drug Information and Support Services, University of Utah Health

Senior Pharmacy Director, Drug Information and Support Services, University of Utah Health Nicolette Louissaint, Ph.D., Executive Director, Healthcare Ready

Executive Director, Healthcare Ready Sarah J. Dash, M.P.H., President and CEO, Alliance for Health Policy (moderator)

To register, please click here