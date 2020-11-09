Webinar: What do the election results mean for health communications?

Nov. 19, 2020, 12-1 pm ET

Register Now

It has been a bitterly contested 2020 election season, headlined by the COVID-19 pandemic, a steep recession, and a dizzying array of surprises. When the votes are in, what will it all mean?

Join us for an expert assessment by Kate Rawson, senior editor of Prevision Policy. She’ll give us an early look at who the key players are likely to be—in a second Trump administration or a first Biden administration and in Congress—and at their likely priorities for legislation and regulation affecting health marketing and communications. Will there be new approaches to controlling the pandemic? What ideas for limiting drug prices are most likely to be implemented? Will a pharma marketing tax be part of the answer to soaring budget deficits? How will the FDA and CDC regain the public’s confidence?

Webinar: Thursday, Nov. 19, 12-1 pm Eastern time

Faculty: Kate Rawson , senior editor, Prevision Policy

, senior editor, Prevision Policy Virtual meeting information to be provided to registrants

Tuition: Only $75 (from member companies) or $90 (from non-member companies)

If uncertain on membership, please see our list of member companies .

. Online registration open now—see below.

Participants in the Coalition’s Rising Leaders Conferences consistently praise Kate Rawson’s insightful and practical looks at the Washington scene. Don’t miss this post-election update focused on our industry. For further information, contact [email protected].