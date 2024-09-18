Wedgewood Communications welcomes Danielle Cranwell as president

Holmdel, NJ, and London, September 18, 2024 – Wedgewood Communications has appointed Danielle Cranwell as President and Global Agency Head to lead the evolution of the agency’s strategic vision and future direction. Cranwell is a highly seasoned and self-motivated marketing professional, bringing over 2 decades of experience in healthcare marketing, with an emphasis on life-altering diseases, including oncology and rare diseases. Her focus on strategic planning, business development, and team building will play a pivotal role in Wedgewood’s continued success.

“Wedgewood is a remarkable agency that delivers quality work time and time again,” said Cranwell, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to champion Wedgewood’s 35-year legacy of independent thinking and draw on the team’s impressive capabilities and skill sets.”

As a member of SCIRIS® Group—supported by pan-European investor Waterland Private Equity—Wedgewood Communications works alongside agency members Porterhouse Medical Group, Porterhouse Insights, Indigo Medical, and Source Health Economics to provide intelligent solutions inspired by science.

“We are very excited about Danielle joining the organization,” said Tom Timko, Chairman at Wedgewood. “I can think of no one better suited to support and evolve Wedgewood’s leadership, culture, and brand relationships.”

Cranwell previously served as Executive Vice President, Managing Partner at Biolumina, where, along with her creative partners, she was responsible for leading and comanaging one of 3 business units within the agency. She is recognized for consistently developing and executing successful brand strategies across multiple therapeutic categories.

“I always strive to cultivate a collaborative, cross-functional work environment,” Cranwell commented, “I couldn’t ask for a better fit than Wedgewood to help grow the next generation of marketers and leaders.”