Immuno-oncology > Weeks After $74 Billion Acquisition, Celgene Strikes Two Cancer Deals
Weeks After $74 Billion Acquisition, Celgene Strikes Two Cancer Deals

Written by: | news@biospace.com | Dated: Friday, January 18th, 2019

 

Ahead of being absorbed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene forged a strategic collaboration with two companies to develop immuno-oncology treatments and cell therapies.

First, Celgene struck a deal with Boston-based Kyn Therapeutics to develop novel immuno-oncology therapies. Celgene provided $80 million in an upfront payment, as well as an equity investment to exclusively license Kyn’s Kynase (kynurenine-degrading enzyme) and aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) antagonist programs. The companies will harness Celgene’s expertise in oncology and its pipeline of products and combine it with Kyn’s own pipeline of products to focus on areas of high unmet need.

