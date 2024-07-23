Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk buys land in Denmark for potential new production plant

COPENHAGEN, July 23 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), the maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy, earlier this month bought a 200-acre site in Denmark’s third largest city Odense and will begin preparatory excavation works for a potential new production plant, it said on Tuesday.

Novo last year became Europe’s most valuable company due to the success of its weight-loss treatment Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic.

The company has spent billions to boost production – mostly in its native Denmark and in the United States – as it has struggled to meet huge demand.