Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk buys land in Denmark for potential new production plant

,
Novo Nordisk

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk buys land in Denmark for potential new production plant

COPENHAGEN, July 23 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), the maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy, earlier this month bought a 200-acre site in Denmark’s third largest city Odense and will begin preparatory excavation works for a potential new production plant, it said on Tuesday.
 
Novo last year became Europe’s most valuable company due to the success of its weight-loss treatment Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic.
 
The company has spent billions to boost production – mostly in its native Denmark and in the United States – as it has struggled to meet huge demand.
 

The company did not say what the site in Odense – which will be a new location for Novo – would be used for. But according to an environmental report submitted to authorities by the company in January, the plans include facilities to fill injection pens – a process known as fill-finish.
 
“With the political processes and approvals in place, we are pleased to announce that Novo Nordisk is now the owner of the site in Tietgenbyen in Odense,” the company said in an emailed statement.
 

Read the full article on Reuters. 

/by
You might also like
Red waveTop pharma companies 2022: Still riding the COVID wave
AmgenAmgen pushes obesity drug MariTide forward, reports 22% Q1 revenue growth
About 3.6 mln Medicare beneficiaries could be eligible for Wegovy coverage, study shows
Dexcom to build its first European factory in Ireland
Eli LillyNovo, Lilly rivals explore booming weight-loss drug market entry
Eli LillyUS obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk warns online offers of fake Ozempic, Wegovy are on the rise
Novo invests $556M in China operations to boost manufacturing capacity
Court weighs what US must prove in Regeneron kickback caseRegeneronGetty ImagesMerckMerck’s RSV therapy meets main goal of study in infants