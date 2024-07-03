Wegovy, Ozempic linked with sight-threatening eye disorder in study

July 3 (Reuters) – Patients using Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) wildly popular weight-loss drug Wegovy and its similar medicines for type 2 diabetes may be at increased risk for a sight-threatening eye condition, according to data from a study published on Wednesday.

Wegovy and Novo’s diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus all contain the same active ingredient, semaglutide, and belong to a class of medications known as GLP1 receptor agonists.

The rate of the eye problem known as nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, or NAION, was 8.9% for those taking semaglutide for type 2 diabetes, compared with 1.8% for patients taking non-GLP-1 diabetes medications, researchers reported in JAMA Ophthalmology. Among those prescribed semaglutide for overweight or obesity, the rate of the eye condition was 6.7%, versus 0.8% for those receiving other types of medications for weight reduction.

The 36-month observational study involved 710 adults with type 2 diabetes and 979 taking medications for weight loss.