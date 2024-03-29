Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says

March 29 (Reuters) – Gerresheimer (GXIG.DE) CEO Dietmar Siemssen said he expects about 4% of the company’s revenue growth per year from deals to supply makers of drugs for weight loss and diabetes with vials, cartridges, syringes and autoinjectors.
 
The German company reported in February that it expects to grow an average of 10% per year. Nearly half of that will come from its association with drugs in the GLP-1 class, the CEO told Reuters. Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) popular obesity drug Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) in demand Zepbound are GLP-1 drugs.GLP-1 drugs
 

Siemssen said he expects sales related to GLP-1 medicines to surpass 100 million euros this year and to reach at least 350 million euros ($379 million) within the next three years, based on actual contracts and orders.
 
“We are just at the beginning of the ramp up towards the total market for (these drugs), and the biggest growth you will see from 2025 to 2027,” he said.
 
Two analysts contacted by Reuters said they expect Wegovy on average to bring in sales of about $8.6 billion this year and $12.86 billion in 2025. They forecast sales of Zepbound to be around $4 billion this year and $10.8 billion next year.
 

 

/by
You might also like
Novo Nordisk flagNovo Nordisk suspended from UK lobby group
India’s drugmakers look to tap weight-loss market with versions of Wegovy
Novo Nordisk flagNovo Nordisk extends U.S. supply curbs on weight-loss drug Wegovy
Wegovy, Novo NordiskGerman health ministry says Ozempic exports not a concern
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk warns online offers of fake Ozempic, Wegovy are on the rise
Novo Nordisk, WegovyNovo CEO expects patients to stay on Wegovy longer than older weight loss drugs
From crisis to cure: unraveling the cancer drug shortage and the FDA’s role
Wegovy, Novo NordiskEU drug watchdog to consider wider use of Wegovy weight-loss drug
Bristol Myers’ bowel disease drug fails in late-stage studyBristol Myers SquibbGilead wins label expansion for Vemlidy to treat hepatitis B virus in kids
PharmaLive