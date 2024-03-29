Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says

Siemssen said he expects sales related to GLP-1 medicines to surpass 100 million euros this year and to reach at least 350 million euros ($379 million) within the next three years, based on actual contracts and orders.

“We are just at the beginning of the ramp up towards the total market for (these drugs), and the biggest growth you will see from 2025 to 2027,” he said.

Two analysts contacted by Reuters said they expect Wegovy on average to bring in sales of about $8.6 billion this year and $12.86 billion in 2025. They forecast sales of Zepbound to be around $4 billion this year and $10.8 billion next year.