Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says

March 29 (Reuters) – Gerresheimer (GXIG.DE) CEO Dietmar Siemssen said he expects about 4% of the company’s revenue growth per year from deals to supply makers of drugs for weight loss and diabetes with vials, cartridges, syringes and autoinjectors.
The German company reported in February that it expects to grow an average of 10% per year. Nearly half of that will come from its association with drugs in the GLP-1 class, the CEO told Reuters. Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) popular obesity drug Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) in demand Zepbound are GLP-1 drugs.GLP-1 drugs