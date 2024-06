Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap market worth $150 billion

Novo said it plans to begin a mid-stage study for amycretin in the second half of the year with results due in early 2026.

Novo Nordisk in August reported data from a large study, which showed Wegovy also had a clear cardiovascular benefit . Wegovy, which uses the same active ingredient as Novo’s diabetes drug Ozempic, was approved in 2021.

The drugmaker in June reported late-stage trial data from a high-dose oral version of its drug, semaglutide, helping overweight or obese adults lose 15% of their body weight, which was in line with recent results for other experimental obesity pills.

The company said in February it will buy three of Catalent’s fill-finish sites – in Anagni, Italy; Brussels, Belgium; and Bloomington, Indiana – from Novo Holdings for $11 billion to help boost its production of Wegovy. The sites will be acquired after Novo Holdings completes its Catalent acquisition.

ELI LILLY

Eli Lilly’s weight-loss therapy, Zepbound, got the green light from U.S. and UK regulators in November , paving the way for a powerful new rival to Novo’s Wegovy.

The company reported $175.8 million in sales of Zepbound in the first few weeks of its launch in December. The drug, chemically known as tirzepatide, has been available as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes since 2022 and was used “off-label” for weight loss.