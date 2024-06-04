https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Lab-tests-Eli-Lilly-Regeneron-antibody-therapies-lose-out-against-Omicron-Reuters-12-14-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-04 06:35:222024-06-04 09:05:53Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap market worth $150 billion
Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap market worth $150 billion
Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap market worth $150 billion
June 4 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) Zepbound are so far the leaders in the weight-loss drug market, which is estimated to be worth about $150 billion by the early 2030s.
But there are several other drug developers aiming to join the bandwagon. The following is a list of publicly listed companies targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity.
NOVO NORDISK
Novo’s latest candidate, amycretin, helped obese patients achieve 13.1% weight loss after 12 weeks of treatment. The data compares to a weight loss of about 6% after 12 weeks in a trial for Wegovy.
Read the full article on Reuters.