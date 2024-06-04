Weight-loss drug developers line up to tap market worth $150 billion

June 4 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) Zepbound are so far the leaders in the weight-loss drug market, which is estimated to be worth about $150 billion by the early 2030s.

But there are several other drug developers aiming to join the bandwagon. The following is a list of publicly listed companies targeting the next big blockbuster opportunity.

NOVO NORDISK

Novo’s latest candidate, amycretin, helped obese patients achieve 13.1% weight loss after 12 weeks of treatment. The data compares to a weight loss of about 6% after 12 weeks in a trial for Wegovy.

Novo said it plans to begin a mid-stage study for amycretin in the second half of the year with results due in early 2026. Novo Nordisk in August reported data from a large study, which showed Wegovy also had a clear cardiovascular benefit . Wegovy, which uses the same active ingredient as Novo’s diabetes drug Ozempic, was approved in 2021. The drugmaker in June reported late-stage trial data from a high-dose oral version of its drug, semaglutide, helping overweight or obese adults lose 15% of their body weight, which was in line with recent results for other experimental obesity pills. The company said in February it will buy three of Catalent’s fill-finish sites – in Anagni, Italy; Brussels, Belgium; and Bloomington, Indiana – from Novo Holdings for $11 billion to help boost its production of Wegovy. The sites will be acquired after Novo Holdings completes its Catalent acquisition. ELI LILLY Eli Lilly’s weight-loss therapy, Zepbound, got the green light from U.S. and UK regulators in November , paving the way for a powerful new rival to Novo’s Wegovy. The company reported $175.8 million in sales of Zepbound in the first few weeks of its launch in December. The drug, chemically known as tirzepatide, has been available as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes since 2022 and was used “off-label” for weight loss. Lilly said in June a mid-stage trial of its next-generation obesity drug candidate, a once-weekly injection of retatrutide, led to a weight loss of up to 24.2% after 48 weeks.

