Weight-loss drug forecasts jump to $150 billion as supply grows
May 28 (Reuters) – As millions seek access to weight-loss drugs from Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N) increasing supplies, possible wider usage and a growing number of would-be rivals are leading some experts to raise annual global sales forecasts for the treatments to about $150 billion by the early 2030s.
A year ago, top sales estimates were in the $100 billion range.
“It is very unusual to have a medicine that is capturing the imagination of millions of people,” said Michael Kleinrock, senior research director at healthcare analytics firm IQVIA Institute for Data Science.
Most insurers do not cover the new therapies with low co-payments, but an unprecedented percentage of people are paying themselves or with coupons from drug manufacturers, he said.
Global spending on obesity medications totaled $24 billion last year, IQVIA (IQV.N) estimated in its latest five-year outlook, and could reach $131 billion by 2028. That 27% annual growth estimate compares with a prior projection of 13%.