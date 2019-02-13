We are living in the age of data and the promise for marketers is the ability to harness this potential to become smarter about our customers. The opportunity is also the challenge, with so much data, how can we decipher what is useful and valuable to our customers?



GDPR and HIPPA have redefined the approach Healthcare companies use to manage data for marketing, in this webinar learn how Ogilvy has created a proprietary data set dubbed Tripl that, combined with our data consultancy, enables the use of data to intelligently market to HCP’s.

Join Ritesh Patel, Chief Digital Officer for Ogilvy Consulting, who will showcase Tripl and some case studies on how Ogilvy is assisting our healthcare clients to increasingly use data in their marketing.

We will cover:

Data marketing for Healthcare companies

Using data insights to connect to your consumers

An introduction to Tripl and how you can use it

