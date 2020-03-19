What’s the Real Value of Pharmaceutical Brands in Our Healthcare System

By Dan Sontupe, associate partner and managing director of the Value Builders in The Bloc

When a patient has a miraculous surgery that saves a limb or an organ, nobody ever wonders whether it was worth the cost— the benefit is clear. They’re saying, “That surgery saved a life!” Of course those procedures are worth the cost. When people talk about drugs, however, the conversation changes. All everyone talks about is price.

But should price really be the center of the medication conversation? What if we talked about it more like we do surgeries? Today’s medicines can also save lives, after all — and without the need for invasive procedures. They can also increase the quality of life for people living with chronic illnesses. For instance, consider that between 1988 and 1995, the death rate for those with HIV/AIDS was 78%. Between 2005 and 2009, though, that rate dropped to approximately 5%. A large part of that decline can be attributed to the introduction of antiretroviral drugs. This advancement, like many others in pharmaceuticals, has made it possible for those with certain conditions to live longer, healthier lives.

While everyone talks about the cost of medication, the truth of the matter is that retail prescription drugs actually make up only a small percentage of U.S. national health expenditures. To be more exact, prescription drugs represented only 10% of the health expenditure in 2017.

This article will shift the conversation toward a new focal point. It will explore why the failure to educate patients about their conditions and treatment plans is a far bigger driver of healthcare costs than the price of prescription drugs.

The Value in Educating Patients

It’s true that a generic company might never invest in the health of a patient. But when it comes to brands, the value is in making sure patients understand their roles in their own treatment — and ultimately creating better outcomes. Have you ever wondered why trial results are always better than real-world evidence? It’s because patients receive constant guidance during trials.

Patients in drug trials are thoroughly informed about what they must do at every step of the way. They constantly receive tailored education, and they’re watched, guided, and reminded(after all, researchers know that the drugs only work if patients take them). Without that education, completing drug treatments often feels like building a house with wood and nails, but no hammer.

The problem is that with treating primary care diseases — from cardiovascular and metabolic problems to mental health disorders and more — it isn’t acceptable for pharma companies to provide education about medication adherence. There are too many competing products out there, and educational materials could be viewed as an attempt to sway patients’ decisions.

Sure, companies have loyalty programs. But how many of them use those programs to remind patients about refills or the importance of completing their drug therapy plans?

The Role Pharma Should Play

In a primary care disease state, the key for brands is to stop focusing on themselves. Instead, pharma companies should promote patient health — the rising tide lifts all boats, right?In doing this, however, companies will likely face pushback and regulatory hurdles.

For example, if a drug company educates a physician and her patients about its drug, is that anti-competition? Are there incentives for physicians to write specific prescriptions for their patients, or for patients to refill those prescriptions? The reality is this: What’s best for the patient is often entangled in regulatory red tape that seriously limits pharma’s role in healthcare.

When The Bloc came to understand that 45% of Americans have at least one chronic disease, we knew we needed to help educate these long-term patients about their diseases and treatment options. We partnered with the Commission for Case Manager Certification to create brand-agnostic case management tool kits. These kits help pharma manufacturers meet patients where they are with materials to help support disease control and health-management goals.

Emails, texts, Facebook messages, and tweets also provide further avenues for all-encompassing patient engagement. Ifyou fill a prescription at Walgreens, for instance, you’ll also get a reminder to refill it when the time comes. Plus, the pharmacy will alert you when your drug is ready for pickup(rather than waiting for you to remember on your own).

Imagine if the companies behind the top three or four diabetes products could work together to create and execute a diabetes health program. Seems like an ideal world, right? This could be a reality if companies invested in the overall population instead of their own interests. That might mean some patients from one company’s program end up in another — but that’s OK. There shouldn’t be a higher priority than sponsoring better health outcomes.

About the author

Dan Sontupe is associate partner and managing director of the Value Builders in The Bloc, a leading health creative engagement agency based in New York City. Dan has spent his entire professional career in healthcare — specifically in managed markets.