Where wellness meets pharma

, ,

In a conversation with Med Ad News at the 34th Annual Manny Awards, Cheryl Maher, managing director, RitualLife and Kristin McAteer, managing director, ConcentricLife talk about the growing role of the wellness industry and how it fits into the larger healthcare and pharma space in helping patients and physicians make healthcare decisions – including the “power and the emotion of building an experience that serves the whole person.”

 

 

/by
You might also like
Marketing in Cell and Gene Therapy: How to stand out from the crowd
Christian Willis, Peregrine Market Access Christian Willis, PharmD, joins Peregrine Market Access
Bindhu Gopalan Greater Than One Appoints New Chief Client Officer
Renee Mellas, Tim Hawkey Med Ad News 2023 Industry Person(s) of the Year
IPG Health IPG Health strengthens leadership bench
Wendy Carhart, Real Chemistry Creating purpose and prioritizing culture in the workplace
Rebecca Visconti, AbelsonTaylor AbelsonTaylor appoints Rebecca Visconti vice president of marketing intelligence
Syneos Health Syneos Health to be acquired by a private investment consortium for approximately $7.1 billion