White House Begins Withdrawal from WHO as Opponents Seek to Reverse Decision

As the United States has begun to formally withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), opponents of the plan are urging Congress to block the move, citing concerns that the move will weaken global health security.

On Tuesday, the White House notified Congress and the United Nations of the decision. However, the withdrawal will not be immediate. It will become effective July 6, 2021, and could be reversed if Donald Trump loses his re-election bid in November, or shifts his position. The move has received bipartisan opposition from lawmakers, as well as medical and advocacy organizations. Foreign leaders have also criticized the president’s plan as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and the presumptive Democratic nominee for president said if elected in November, he would reverse this decision.

“Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage,” Biden tweeted following the Trump announcement.

A letter signed by more than 750 public health leaders across the United States, including former heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, petitioned Congress to block the withdrawal. The letter, which was first reported by STAT, states that the president lacks the legal authority to withdraw without congressional participation and approval due to the legislature’s approval of funding.