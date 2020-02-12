White House Budget Blueprint Slashes CDC Funding

While fears of a potential coronavirus or flu pandemic continue to grow across the globe, the White House is calling for a 16% cut to the budget of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as a 10% cut to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The cuts are part of the president’s $4.8 trillion budget proposal for 2021. The CDC’s proposed budget is $5.56 billion, down about $1.27 billion from the current budget. The reduction in funding is aimed at “re-focusing” the agency’s core mission of “preventing and controlling infectious diseases and other emerging public health issues, such as opioids,” the White House said in its proposal. According to an analysis by ARS Technica, the budget proposal reduces the CDC’s funding for programs under the category of “chronic disease prevention and health promotion.” This category includes programs aimed at heart disease, cancer, diabetes, tobacco use, stroke, nutrition and arthritis, the report shows. And, as the report points out, heart disease, cancer and diabetes are the leading cause of death in the United States.

Under the proposal released by President Donald Trump this week, the CDC would see a $427 million drop in funding for the chronic disease category. That’s a 34.5% drop from the 2020 spending plan. The plan also cuts the CDC’s infectious disease response budget by 13%. This would limit the agency’s ability to address antibiotic-resistant infections, which are on the rise, as well as food safety and healthcare-associated infections, such as those developed during hospital stays, ARS Technica reported.

The proposed plan also makes a 10% cut to public health scientific services, such as health statistics and surveillance, a 3% cut to public health preparedness and response programs and a 7% cut to global health programs.

Some programs of the CDC would see a boost in financial support under the proposal, including areas focused on the response to influenza, HIV and tick-borne disease. Additional funds are also available for continuing to combat the opioid epidemic.