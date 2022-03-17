U.S. COVID chief Zients to be replaced by Brown University health expert Jha

March 17, 2022; 9:45 AM EDT (Updated 12:25 PM EDT)

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday named public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha to replace White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who will leave his post next month, as the administration prepares for new COVID-19 variants and infection surges that could hit the country.

Jha, a highly respected internist who leads the Brown University School of Public Health, takes on the role as the United States shifts to a new phase of the pandemic two years after the coronavirus upended the nation, the White House said.

 

