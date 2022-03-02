White House readies roadmap for future COVID outbreaks, seeks funding

Biden, in his State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, announced the U.S. Department of Justice would name a chief prosecutor to examine pandemic fraud.

He noted America must shift with infections declining and various precautions easing two years after COVID shut down large swaths of the country, but also cautioned against complacency against the disease, which experts have said could still surge again with new variants.

“We never will just accept living with COVID-19, we’ll continue to combat the virus, as we do other diseases,” Biden told lawmakers.

He also announced a new plan to allow Americans to get tested for COVID at a pharmacy and get free antiviral pills if they test positive. read more

More than 955,000 people have died from COVID in the United States since early 2020 with a total of 79,114,386 reported U.S. cases, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

U.S. officials said with vaccines and more widely available treatments and with cases trending downward, workers – including federal employees – can safely return to offices in coming days and weeks.

“We are clearly going in the right direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official. But, he added: “We know that we will have to contend with COVID at some level for some time to come.”

Additional reporting by Jeff Mason and Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot

