White House says work toward waiving COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights continues

ABROAD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 30 (Reuters) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the Biden administration is continuing to work on building a consensus toward waving intellectual property rights tied to Covid-19 vaccines.

Psaki said the administration recognizes the World Trade Organization is a “consensus-based organization” and it will take time to build such an agreement.

