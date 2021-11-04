White House still committed to finding COVID’s origin

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/AstraZeneca-antibody-cocktail-study-shows-success-treating-COVID-19-Reuters-10-11-21.jpeg 168 300 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2021-11-04 23:33:002021-11-05 15:55:47White House still committed to finding COVID's origin
White House says it is still committed to finding COVID’s origin
November 4, 2021; 4:04 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) – The White House said on Thursday that understanding the origins of COVID-19 remains a key focus of Biden administration and that they will continue pushing for answers.
“It’s incredibly important for us to get to the bottom of this,” said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. “Time is of the essence” and the U.S. and its partners will continue to fight for transparency from China.
Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-says-it-is-still-committed-finding-covids-origin-2021-11-04