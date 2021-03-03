White House urges Americans to follow COVID guidelines despite state restrictions lifting

KN95 masks are shown for sale in a vending machine at the airport during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden hoped Americans would continue to follow coronavirus guidelines such as mask-wearing even as some states, including Texas, lift their restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic.

Biden administration officials have sought to push back against the lifting of restrictions, warning that now is not the time to stop being vigilant.

 

