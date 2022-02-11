WHO adds Roche’s arthritis drug tocilizumab to COVID-19 medicines list

GENEVA, Feb 11 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Friday it had added its first monoclonal antibody tocilizumab to its so-called pre-qualification list, an official list of medicines used as a benchmark for procurement by developing countries.

The WHO recommended the drug, manufactured by Roche and typically used to treat arthritis, only for patients diagnosed with severe or critical COVID-19.

Reporting by Emma Farge

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/who-adds-roches-arthritis-drug-tocilizumab-covid-19-medicines-list-2022-02-11