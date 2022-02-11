https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Roche-gets-U.S.-approval-for-Enspryng-takes-on-Alexions-Soliris-Reuters-8-15-20.jpeg 214 370 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-02-11 14:28:002022-02-11 15:09:45WHO adds Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab to COVID-19 medicines list
WHO adds Roche’s arthritis drug tocilizumab to COVID-19 medicines list
February 11, 2022; 1:15 PM EST
GENEVA, Feb 11 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Friday it had added its first monoclonal antibody tocilizumab to its so-called pre-qualification list, an official list of medicines used as a benchmark for procurement by developing countries.
The WHO recommended the drug, manufactured by Roche and typically used to treat arthritis, only for patients diagnosed with severe or critical COVID-19.
