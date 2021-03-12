WHO approves J&J vaccine for emergency listing

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization has approved the emergency-use listing of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the U.N. agency said on Friday, broadening access to the shots.
It is the third COVID-19 vaccine after those of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive backing from the WHO.
The listing covers use in all countries and for the vaccine platform COVAX’s roll-out.
The decision comes on the back of European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorisation announced on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
“Every new, safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
“But the hope offered by these tools will not materialise unless they are made available to all people in all countries.”
