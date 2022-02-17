WHO calls for strengthened role as U.S. proposes new pandemic fund

JAKARTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) – Efforts to strengthen global health security will only succeed if the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) is enhanced, the agency’s head said on Thursday, as its biggest donor, Washington, proposed a new global pandemic prevention fund.

Speaking via video link at a G20 meeting of finance leaders, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was responding to the idea of a separate global health fund tasked with delivering emergency funds, vaccines and other medical needs.

“It’s clear that at the centre of this architecture, the world needs a strong and sustainably financed WHO … with its unique mandate, unique technical expertise and unique global legitimacy,” Tedros told a panel in the Indonesian capital.

“Any efforts to enhance the governance, systems, and financing of global health security can only succeed if they also enhance WHO’s role,” he said.

During the discussion, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said, “The WHO must remain at the centre of the global health architecture,” adding, “We need to work even more to create a stronger architecture on health policies.”