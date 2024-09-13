WHO clears Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine as first mpox shot

“This first prequalification of a vaccine against mpox is an important step in our fight against the disease, both in the context of the current outbreaks in Africa, and in the future,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The prequalification paves the way for developing countries to access the shot as most of these nations do not have the resources to do rigorous checks into the safety and efficacy of vaccines. U.N. agencies also rely on the process before buying medical products.

The Bavarian Nordic vaccine, known as Jynneos in the United States, was originally approved as a smallpox shot. Some doses have been donated in Congo, where the first round of inoculations is due to begin in early October.

“The evidence we have now is that it is important we take advantage of it (the vaccine) to protect our population,” Dimie Ogoina, chair of the WHO’s mpox emergency committee, had said before the approval.