WHO issues warnings on fake diabetes and weight-loss drugs

June 20 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday issued warnings on falsified semaglutides used in diabetes and weight-loss drugs in light of three altered batches of products detected in Brazil, the UK and the United States.
 
Semaglutide is the active ingredient used in Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss treatment Wegovy.
 
The WHO has been observing increased reports of falsified semaglutide products in Brazil, the UK and the United States since 2022, it said, though Thursday’s was the first official notice issued by the agency after confirmation of some reports.
 
