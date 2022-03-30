WHO lays out plan to emerge from emergency phase of pandemic

Countries also must continue to do diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2, which helps identify individual cases and guide community-level decision making. Countries also must track virus evolution within animal populations, according to the WHO.

The WHO continues to promote the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world against COVID, with a focus on those most vulnerable to severe outcomes.

The report acknowledges that current vaccines are proving less effective than hoped in reducing the transmission of the Omicron variant, but says the target still remains relevant.

As of the end of March 2022, more than 11 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally. But some 36% of the global population have yet to receive a first dose.

“I think what is laid out is a resonable, high-level, comprehensive approach,” said David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“Whether it gets us out of the acute phase or not may depend more on the virus and on the implementation of this approach than the document itself. But I think the document is a good first start,” he said.

The report, Strategic Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan, is the WHO’s third, and will likely be its last, Tedros said. The WHO’s first report was released at the start of the pandemic, in February 2020.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams, Lisa Shumaker and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.