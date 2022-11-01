https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ReutersWHOlogoApril112022.jpg 735 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-11-01 09:40:162022-11-01 10:54:49WHO says monkeypox remains global health emergency
WHO says monkeypox remains global health emergency
Nov 1 (Reuters) – The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization’s highest level of alert, the UN agency’s Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.
The WHO label, a “public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)”, is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.
The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency. read more
Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Source: Reuters