WHO says monkeypox remains global health emergency

World Health OrganizationReuters

Nov 1 (Reuters) – The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization’s highest level of alert, the UN agency’s Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.

The WHO label, a “public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)”, is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency. read more

