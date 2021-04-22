WHO sets review dates for Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/WHO-sets-dates-for-reviews-of-Sinopharm-and-Sinovac-COVID-19-vaccines-Reuters-4-22-21.jpg 503 960 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-04-22 09:41:542021-04-22 14:30:02WHO sets review dates for Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines
WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
(Reuters) – Technical experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) will review on April 26 Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine for possible emergency use listing, to be followed by the Sinovac (SVA.O) jab on May 3, the agency said on Thursday.
“We would expect a decision a couple of days later,” the WHO said in response to a Reuters query.
So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (PFE.N) AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) have received a WHO listing – an endorsement of their safety and efficacy that helps to guide countries’ regulatory agencies.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/who-sets-dates-reviews-sinopharm-sinovac-covid-19-vaccines-2021-04-22