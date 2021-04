WHO sets review dates for Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines

WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – Technical experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) will review on April 26 Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine for possible emergency use listing, to be followed by the Sinovac (SVA.O) jab on May 3, the agency said on Thursday.

“We would expect a decision a couple of days later,” the WHO said in response to a Reuters query.

So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (PFE.N) AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) have received a WHO listing – an endorsement of their safety and efficacy that helps to guide countries’ regulatory agencies.