WHO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine invasion’s health impact

GENEVA, May 3 (Reuters) – A World Health Organization spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that its European region would hold a special meeting next week on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on health and healthcare.

“There will be a meeting on 10 May on the impact of war on Ukraine health system,” said Tarik Jasarevic at a Geneva press briefing.

Reuters reported last week that Kyiv had requested the meeting, citing a letter written by the Ukraine diplomatic mission in Geneva signed by some 38 other countries. Russia, one of the 53 members of WHO’s Europe region, has not yet responded to a Reuters’ request for comment on the event.

Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Madeline Chambers

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/who-hold-urgent-meeting-ukraine-invasions-health-impact-2022-05-03