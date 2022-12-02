https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Tedros-Adhanom-Ghebreyesus-WHO.jpeg 500 750 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-12-02 09:40:252022-12-02 09:52:15WHO's Tedros says new COVID variant of concern could emerge
WHO’s Tedros says new COVID variant of concern could emerge
Dec 2 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination for COVID-19 continue to create “the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge”.
