WHO’s Tedros warns against over-reaction to Omicron

, , ,

WHO’s Tedros warns against over-reaction to Omicron

November 30, 2021; 10:07 AM EST

By

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/whos-tedros-warns-against-over-reaction-omicron-2021-11-30

 

 

 

/by