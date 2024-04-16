Why are US pharmacy benefit managers under fire?

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) – Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are in the crosshairs of Republicans and Democrats in Congress but have so far dodged any new litigation or reforms that had been targeted for inclusion in last month’s U.S. government budget deal.
 
Many lawmakers, drugmakers and government officials have pointed a finger at these industry middle men, suggesting they play a critical role in high prescription drug costs in the United States. The following is what you need to know about PBMs.

WHAT ARE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS?

Pharmacy benefit managers are companies that handle prescription drug benefits for health insurance companies, large employers, and Medicare prescription drug plans – a group often referred to as payers.
 
The PBMs negotiate fees and volume-based discounts, known as rebates, on behalf of payers with drugmakers and pharmacies; create lists known as formularies of medications covered by insurance plans; reimburse pharmacies by processing claims; and manage pharmacy networks. Many also operate their own mail-order pharmacies. They collect fees from payers and rebates from drugmakers.
 
Studies, including one from the Congressional Budget Office, show that rebates lower drug costs for the government and consumers. Other studies show a correlation between increases in a drug’s list price and rising rebates for the drug.

WHO ARE THE BIG PBM PLAYERS?

Three companies controlled 79% of U.S. pharmacy benefit management in 2022, according to the data platform Statista: CVS Caremark with 33%, Express Scripts at 24%, and OptumRx owns 22% of the market.

 

