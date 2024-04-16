https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ReutersCigna5-6-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-16 13:21:232024-04-17 09:18:18Why are US pharmacy benefit managers under fire?
Why are US pharmacy benefit managers under fire?
Why are US pharmacy benefit managers under fire?
WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) – Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are in the crosshairs of Republicans and Democrats in Congress but have so far dodged any new litigation or reforms that had been targeted for inclusion in last month’s U.S. government budget deal.
Many lawmakers, drugmakers and government officials have pointed a finger at these industry middle men, suggesting they play a critical role in high prescription drug costs in the United States. The following is what you need to know about PBMs.