Why insights from the ER can inform drug development

The biopharma industry has long recognized the important role of clinical specialists in guiding drug development and informing medical strategies to ensure ‘safe and appropriate’ use. These key opinion leaders (aka thought leaders) are predominantly drawn from academic centers of excellence and are respected figures in a field of medicine relevant to the disease or treatment being developed.

Is this article we applaud the role of the KOL/TL and suggest that the biopharma industry may benefit from including the perspective of the generalist physician – and who sees a greater variety of acute and chronic illnesses than the Emergency Medicine physician?

The frontline experience of emergency medicine (EM) physicians equips them with unique insights that extend far beyond the confines of the emergency room (ER) and can offer invaluable contributions to the development of innovative medicines and thereafter to supporting their safe and appropriate use in a routine practice setting.

This article delves into the multifaceted role of EM physicians in the realm of commercial drug development, identifying and exploring how their clinical expertise, understanding of real-world patient needs, adherence to regulatory guidelines, humility in recognizing their role and the complementary skills of other healthcare professionals, and effective collaboration and communication skills can help shape the landscape of modern pharmaceutical research.

Broad clinical expertise

EM physicians manage a wide variety of acute and life-threatening medical conditions, ranging from heart attacks and oncologic emergencies to traumatic injuries and infections. This experience equips them with a deep understanding of disease pathology, symptomatology, and treatment modalities across various patient populations.

EM physicians can provide insights into how a drug may perform in real-world emergency settings, where rapid intervention and effective treatment are paramount. Their first-hand experience with managing critical cases allows them to assess the potential impact of a new drug on patient outcomes, which can guide the research and development team in refining their therapeutic approaches.

Understanding of people as patients and patients as people

EM physicians are at the frontline of healthcare delivery. They deal with a large variety of therapeutic areas and a spectrum of patients with different backgrounds and socioeconomic circumstances. They care for people facing their mortality as well as minor non-urgent cuts-and-bruises that should have not presented to the ER in the first place. And accompanying the majority of patients are anxious and worried family members. All this gives EM physicians a nuanced understanding of the complexities of delivering quality care across different settings.

In drug development, understanding real-world patient needs is paramount in effectively developing medications that address unmet medical needs, designing patient-centric trials and then pulling through those insights into Medical Strategies that will support HCP awareness, education and safe and appropriate drug use. EM physicians can offer insights into the practicalities of medication administration, patient compliance, and healthcare resource utilization. This will allow for the production of effective medications that will be easy to administer and accessible to the patients who need them most.

Furthermore, ER physicians frequently encounter patients who require readmission which often stems from medication non-compliance. The most common reasons patients provide as the root cause of non-compliance can be shared with the drug development team which can help refine the therapeutic approach. ER physicians can also offer guidance to commercial teams on how to integrate statements regarding the projected reduction in readmission rates attributable to the drug into its value story.

Effective communication (especially under stress)

EM physicians are in constant communication with multidisciplinary teams, patients, caretakers, and other healthcare stakeholders. Their ability to articulate clinical insights to different audiences, advocate for a patient- centered approach, and collaborate effectively is incredibly valuable in drug development where success hinges on teamwork, collective problem-solving, and communication across cross-functional teams.

The importance of evidence-based care

EM physicians use evidence-based practices to deliver optimal patient care and are well-versed in the latest guidelines and pathways. This experience can be translated to the design of clinical trial protocols for pre- and post-

approval drug research, with EM physicians contributing to R&D and Medical Affairs clinical trials by helping define appropriate patient populations, selecting relevant outcome measures, or implementing safety monitoring procedures. By bringing practical clinical experience to the table, EM physicians can enhance the quality of clinical research.

ER physician knowledge of hospital procedures can also inform commercial insights in the key factors physicians consider when choosing the medicine they want to prescribe, the guidance they provide to formulary committees to ensure the appropriate products are covered, and which products are the most efficient to prepare and administer by the nursing staff.

Prioritization and triage

Aside from the TV dramas we are familiar with, the majority of ER are 24-7-365 operations that triage, care for and refer onwards many thousands of patients. EM physicians are accustomed to shift work, close teamwork and dealing with (actual) life-or-death scenarios. For any pharma exec reading this article the EM physician experience will remind them of a pharma analog such as a regulatory filing, advisory committee preparation or launch!

Recognition of complementary skills and roles

Modern medicine relies on interdisciplinary care. EM physicians recognize their role in triage, patient stabilization and onward referral to definitive care. If “it takes a village” to raise a child, “it takes a team” to care for the majority of acute and chronic illnesses, and the EM physician is a skilled gatekeeper, collaborator and navigator.

By extension, EM physicians also recognize their limitations i.e., when to hand-over the patient to the care of a colleague be it based on clinical need or simply a shift-change! This demands trust in one’s peers and humility in oneself – admirable qualities of any pharma leader.

Summary

Through a lens sharpened by real-world medical emergencies, EM physicians emerge as discerning observers of disease patterns, treatment efficacy, and patient responses. This frontline perspective not only facilitates the identification of unmet medical needs but also catalyzes the formulation of targeted therapeutic interventions. Moreover, EM physicians can play a pivotal role in refining the methodologies of clinical trials, ensuring that research protocols are rooted in the realities of clinical practice. By bridging the gap between bedside care and pharmaceutical research, EM doctors epitomize the symbiotic relationship between clinical expertise and scientific inquiry, propelling the relentless pursuit of innovative medicines forward.