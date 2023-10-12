Why market access disruption is great news for patients (and great news for pharma)

By Bob Brower and Louisa Holland, VMLY&R Health

If there was ever any doubt that the U.S. market access landscape is set for some serious disruption, August just put the argument to bed. Starting in 2025, Blue Shield of California (BSC) will end its PBM (pharmacy benefit manager) contract with CVS Caremark and replace it with an alternative that calls on multiple providers – a landmark decision that potentially lights a fuse under the traditional PBM model. BSC’s move could serve as a blueprint for other insurers and employers who are willing to adopt innovative ways to reduce spending on drugs. These are exciting times for U.S. health care: market access disruption is upon us. It’s great news for patients – and with an informed approach to access strategies, it could be great news for pharma brands, too.

So, what’s happening? Fundamentally, BSC is severing most of its ties with CVS and introducing a first-of-its-kind pharmacy care model that it says will “fix problems in today’s broken prescription drug system.” The model will see BSC work with five companies, including Amazon Pharmacy and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, to streamline the pharmacy supply chain and drive transparency in drug pricing. Critics argue the multi-partner approach will only bring greater complexity and ramp up costs, but BSC believes its plan could deliver up to $500 million in annual savings, giving members access to medicines at a lower price.

The fallout has naturally focused on what this might mean for PBMs, with juicy headlines claiming CVS has been kicked to the curb. The reality is less emphatic. In the new model, CVS will still handle specialty drugs for BSC, and since specialty medicines account for more than half of U.S. drug spend, the change is unlikely to sting in the short-term.

Nonetheless, the warning signs are there for the big three PBMs – CVS, Express Scripts, and OptumRx – who together enjoy around 80% market share. As the FTC expands its investigation into PBM practices, and numerous efforts to regulate the sector make their way through Congress, pressure on PBMs is intensifying. Even pharma and America’s largest group of doctors are getting in on the act. This month, PhRMA released a new advertisement – its fourth in a year – branding PBMs ‘middlemen’ that get in the way of patients and their medicines. And in September, an analysis from the American Medical Association highlighted that declining competition among PBMs may be limiting their negotiating power on drug price rebates.

BSC’s bold decision to rip up the traditional PBM model tells us that, at long last, the system is being disrupted. After years of unfulfilled predictions, change is finally happening, and it’s likely to activate further innovation across the industry.

Disruption can only be a positive. Efforts to bring greater transparency to drug prices will drive down costs and improve access to medicines. That’s great news for patients and, for those that can flex their approach to market access, it’s a win-win for pharma companies too.

Ultimately, however, disruption is evolutionary: change won’t happen overnight. The pharma leaders of tomorrow will be those who can develop agile access strategies that respond appropriately as disruption takes shape. The most successful will partner with independent experts who have their finger on the pulse of the access environment, and who can use that knowledge to co-create strategies that bridge the gap between HCPs, patients, and brands.

Market access disruption is here. It’s time to embrace it.