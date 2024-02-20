With new branding and vision, RevHealth taps Marcia Goddard as chief creative officer

“I’ve never worked at a small agency, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Marcia Goddard. “And there are great people here that I have a legacy relationship with, so it’s nice to be going to a new place where you still know people.” Med Ad News spoke with Goddard on Day Three of her new role as chief creative officer at RevHealth, and she was definitely energized and excited about the transformation RevHealth has been undergoing – a new branding and vision, and changes to the leadership team, including a new CEO, Ben Beckley, who joined the agency at the end of January. Goddard was most recently chief creative officer at Fishawack Health and was involved in its recent rebrand as Avalere Health, which was announced early Fall 2023.

Goddard is ready to bring the RevHealth team together to share inspiration and foster more cross-functional collaboration and a higher level of creativity – and really elevate the visibility of the creative department. She plans to beef up the agency’s talent bench and has a desire to bring in the right up-and-coming “hungry” professionals who have a digital-first perspective.

She recognizes that RevHealth must continue to keep pace with the direction of technology such as artificial intelligence and large language models. “People are taking a harder look at what resources they have and how they can be more efficient,” Goddard says. “In health care, [with AI], it’s like, ‘what is it going to do for us?’ for adherence. How can [AI] help us with diagnosis? I think that even though it’s a huge trend everywhere in health care, it’s going to really revolutionize things for the better as long as we’re making things more efficient.”

“Moving forward, people are going to be hearing a lot more about RevHealth,” says Goddard. “We’re really going to raise our profile, and I’m excited to get the agency moving in that direction.”