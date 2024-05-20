World AIDS Vaccine Day 2024: Prophylactic vaccines in phase II development hold potential to reduce epidemic burden

World AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) Vaccine Day, also known as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) Vaccine Awareness Day, takes place annually on 18 May. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) leads the observance, educating the public on the importance of HIV prevention and the significance of vaccine research, and acknowledging the contributions of scientists, health professionals, and volunteers in such work. With various prophylactic vaccines in Phase II development, this has the potential to reduce the burden of HIV and AIDS in the future, says GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

Anaelle Tannen, Infectious Disease Analyst at GlobalData comments: “According to GlobalData, the number of diagnosed incident cases of HIV infection across the 7MM* will reach approximately 63,500 in 2024. This emphasizes the need for prophylactic options in order to reduce the health and socioeconomic burden on society.”

HIV weakens the immune system by destroying CD4+ T-cells, which makes the host more prone to developing infections. If left untreated, HIV can lead to AIDS, whereby the level of CD4+ T-cells falls below 200 cells per cubic millimeter of blood, or the infected person acquires one or more opportunistic infections, regardless of the CD4+ count.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a treatment plan to reduce the risk of HIV infection before a person is exposed to the virus and may be recommended for those with an increased risk of HIV infection.

Tannen adds: “While PrEP is highly effective at preventing HIV when taken as prescribed, there is still a need for a prophylactic vaccine, and thus vaccine research remains a global health priority. However, there are several challenges associated with the development of a preventative vaccine, such as safety concerns around using live attenuated vaccines for HIV, due to concerns that the virus could integrate into host DNA.”

According to GlobalData, several institutions are currently developing prophylactic vaccines, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the US Military HIV Research Program. One such vaccine in development is the University of North Carolina’s HIV-1 vaccine, which is in Phase II development. A Phase I study demonstrated that the vaccine successfully produced a sustained shift in T-cell immunodominance and was safe and well tolerated.

According to key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData, the prevalence of HIV will reduce in the future, partly due to better treatment options, the availability of PrEP, and the development of prophylactic vaccines.

Tannen concludes: “The future outlook on HIV and AIDS is promising due to continued global efforts and collaboration. The development of a safe and effective prophylactic vaccine will be essential for ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic worldwide.”

*The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan

Source: GlobalData