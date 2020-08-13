World needs to spend at least $100 billion on new tools to fight virus: WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – The world needs to spend at least $100 billion on new tools to address the coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

More than 20.69 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and almost 750,000​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Michael Shields and John Miller; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Reuters source: