WPP merges Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to become VML

Today WPP announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R, a combined entity that will be known as VML. Touted as the industry’s largest creative company, VML will bring together support clients on creative brand growth strategy and transformation initiatives, all powered by best-in-class data operations, technology platforms and partnerships with leading technology companies. It will also provide an exceptional offer for healthcare companies and B2B marketers.

The combined company, which will be fully operational as of January 1, 2024 will consist of 30,000 people in 64 markets. Jon Cook has been named VML Global CEO and Mel Edwards VML Global President, with the management team bringing together strong leaders from across both companies.

“The future of building strong brands and businesses requires the interconnectivity of brand experience, commerce and customer experiences,” said Jon Cook, Global CEO in a WPP announcement. “We recognized the immediate opportunity to create what every consultancy and advertising agency aspires to build with the formation of VML. We’re especially excited to present our new offering to the industry as we don’t believe there is another company as creatively awarded with our depth in customer experience and commerce.”

“This is the right suite of capabilities, offered at just the right moment, at unprecedented scale,” said Mel Edwards, Global President. “It’s incredibly exciting because with this new agency we have the chance to shape the future of modern marketing in every key market around the world. The opportunities it affords our people and the growth we can deliver for our clients at a global scale make this a real game-changer for each business and the wider industry.”

Immediate leadership appointments include Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer; Eric Campbell, Global Chief Client Officer; Juan Pablo Jurado, CEO LATAM; Ewen Sturgeon, CEO EMEA; and Audrey Kuah and Yi-Chung Tay, Co-CEOs APAC.