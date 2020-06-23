Karyopharm’s Xpovio Wins Second FDA Approval for DLBCL Treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Xpovio (selinexor) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) under accelerated approval.

Specifically, the FDA approved the new indication for Xpovio as a treatment for relapsed or refractory DLBCL that has not been otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least two lines of systemic therapy. Last year the FDA approved Xpovio in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. With this latest approval, Karyopharm said Xpovio, a first-in-class, Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, is now the first and only drug approved for both of these hematologic indications. Xpovio received Fast Track and Orphan Designation from the FDA for this patient population.

Sharon Shacham, president and chief scientific officer of Karyopharm, said the latest approval for Xpovio is a significant milestone for DLBCL patients who have had limited options for their treatment.