Zacks Small Cap Research Releases Updated Report on Pressure BioSciences Inc.

SOUTH EASTON, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBI” or the “Company”), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that Zacks Small Cap Research (“Zacks SCR”) has released an updated research report in its on-going coverage on the Company.

Copies of the new Zacks SCR report can be obtained via the following link:

https://s1.q4cdn.com/460208960/files/News/2020/Zacks_SCR_Research_02052020_PBIO_Senko.pdf

Any opinions, judgments, estimates, or forecasts regarding the Company’s historical or predicted performance or operations made by Zacks SCR are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, judgments, estimates, or forecasts of the Company or its management. The Company does not by its reference to the research prepared by Zacks SCR imply its endorsement or adoption of or concurrence with such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

About Zacks Small Cap Research

Zacks Small Cap Research (“Zacks SCR”) is a division of Zacks Investment Research. Zacks SCR coverage specifically looks to focus on small and micro-cap companies that are underfollowed or undervalued by Wall Street. Our analysts seek to identify and report on these companies, bringing to investors a unique opportunity to gain insight on small cap investments that are believed to be undervalued and well-positioned for future growth. Our goal is to produce high quality (institutional) research for the small cap portfolio.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the “BaroFold” technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (“UST”) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

