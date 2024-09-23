Zevra Therapeutics prices rare genetic disorder drug at up to $106,000 per month

Zevra Therapeutics prices rare genetic disorder drug at up to $106,000 per month

Sept 23 (Reuters) – Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA.O) drug, Miplyffa, for treating a rare and fatal genetic disorder will have a wholesale acquisition cost ranging between $40,000 and $106,000 per month depending on dosage, the company said on a conference call on Monday.

The U.S. health regulator on Friday approved the drug making it the first treatment to get a nod for Neimann-Pick disease type C (NPC) – a rare genetic condition that affects the nervous system and other organs.

The company said the average monthly price is $85,000 per month based on its expanded access program.