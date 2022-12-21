Zynerba delays genetic disorder drug data on enrollment challenge

Zynerba

Zynerba delays genetic disorder drug data on enrollment challenge

Dec 21 (Reuters) – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE.O) on Wednesday delayed the timeline for reporting key data from a trial of its cannabis-based drug to treat a rare genetic disorder, citing difficulties in enrolling patients amid a rise in respiratory illnesses.

The company’s experimental drug is currently undergoing a late-stage study in patients between 3 and 17 years of age suffering from Fragile X syndrome, which is one of the most common causes of inherited intellectual disability that impact about 1 in 7,000 males and 1 in 11,000 females, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We looked at the current and projected impact of the tripledemic. We believe that the first half of 2024 is a more reasonable time frame to have top-line results,” said Armando Anido, chief executive officer of Zynerba.

In October, U.S. doctors had warned that a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is coinciding with an increase in COVID transmission and an earlier-than-normal flu season, raising the specter of a “tripledemic” of respiratory illness this winter.

For the week ended Dec. 10, 4,391 cases of RSV were detected in the United States, according to the CDC.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Biogen’s antibody lupus treatment shows mid-stage promise
Tramadol WADA outlaws tramadol use from 2024, maintains cannabis ban
PTC Therapeutics PTC Snags Up to $1B from Blackstone to Accelerate Pipeline
Eli Lilly Analysis: Alzheimer's drug breakthrough big boost for Roche, Eli Lilly
Sanofi Sanofi trial failure halts work on breast cancer treatment amcenestrant
Biogen Biogen lifts profit view on heavy cost cuts, data on Alzheimer's drug crucial
Moderna Moderna, Merck cancer vaccine combo cuts melanoma recurrence by 44%
VertexBioSpace Vertex kidney disease drug scores FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation