Rwanda joins other African countries in recalling J&J children’s cough syrup
KIGALI, April 15 (Reuters) – Rwanda’s drug regulator has recalled a batch of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) children’s cough syrup as a precautionary measure after its Nigerian counterpart said laboratory tests found high levels of toxicity.
Rwanda joins Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa in recalling the same batch of the syrup, which is used to treat coughs, hay fever and other allergic reactions in children. South Africa has also recalled an additional batch.