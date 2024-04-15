Rwanda joins other African countries in recalling J&J children’s cough syrup

The batch recalled was made by J&J in South Africa in May 2021 but Kenvue (KVUE.N) now owns the Benylin Paediatric syrup brand after a spin-off from J&J last year.

“A review of our safety database doesn’t reveal any adverse events reported,” the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority said in a statement dated April 12. “However, Rwanda FDA issues the present recall for precautionary measures.”