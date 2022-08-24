https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/ReutersLauterbach8-24-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-08-24 07:20:372022-08-24 10:21:30German health minister expects renewed coronavirus wave in autumn
German health minister expects renewed coronavirus wave in autumn
BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday he expects a wave of COVID-19 infections this autumn but ruled out further lockdowns or school closures.
He made the comments after a cabinet meeting during which the government approved stricter mask rules on trains and planes from October.
Source: Reuters