German health minister expects renewed coronavirus wave in autumn

,
German health minister Karl Lauterbach

German health minister expects renewed coronavirus wave in autumn

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday he expects a wave of COVID-19 infections this autumn but ruled out further lockdowns or school closures.

He made the comments after a cabinet meeting during which the government approved stricter mask rules on trains and planes from October.

Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
CanSinoBIO CanSinoBIO's inhaled COVID booster stronger against BA.1 Omicron subvariant than Sinovac shot
New study: COVID-19 may cause or accelerate neurological diseases
Gilead Revenue drop for Gilead's COVID-19 antiviral indicative of waning pandemic returns
Biden recovers from COVID, compares his mild case to Trump's more serious illness
Long COVID patientReuters Axcella long COVID treatment helps some patients in small trial
children masks COVID-19 Omicron better at invading young noses than other variants; smell loss may predict memory issues
J&J's cancer drug sales help weather hit from stronger dollar
Afrigen Biologics production facilityReuters South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research