German health minister expects renewed coronavirus wave in autumn

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday he expects a wave of COVID-19 infections this autumn but ruled out further lockdowns or school closures.

He made the comments after a cabinet meeting during which the government approved stricter mask rules on trains and planes from October.

Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters