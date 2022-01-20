Over 1.2 million people died from drug-resistant infections in 2019 – study

, , , , ,

Over 1.2 mln people died from drug-resistant infections in 2019 – study

January 20, 2022; 12:18 AM EST

By

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/over-12-mln-people-died-drug-resistant-infections-2019-study-2022-01-20

 

/by