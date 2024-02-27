US FDA to boost inspections of drug manufacturing units in India

US FDA to boost inspections of drug manufacturing units in India

Feb 27 (Reuters) – The U.S. drug regulator is set to increase the number of inspections at Indian drug manufacturing units in 2024 amid growing concerns over the quality of drugs, a top executive for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told Reuters.
 
The FDA conducted more than 200 inspections in 2023 in India, picking up after a lull in unannounced inspections during the pandemic.
 
We are putting every effort into increasing the number of inspections … (and) requesting more drug investigators to be stationed here,” FDA Country Director (India) Sarah McMullen said on Tuesday.
 
The development comes as India’s $42-billion pharmaceuticals industry works to grow its global presence, with the government pushing drug producers to implement good manufacturing practices to match global standards.
 

