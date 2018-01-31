Malvern, PA – January 31, 2018. Reaction Biology Corporation (“RBC”), a leading contract research organization providing early stage drug discovery services, announced that it has launched a new division to provide ion-channel discovery services. RBC has completed an acquisition of ion-channel assets from a Pennsylvania-based firm, has retained their senior scientist personnel with decades of electrophysiology experience and has begun providing services.

The immediate addition of the ion channel assets and employees to RBC’s growing labs has enabled the company to continue its expansion of assay categories and offerings. Haiching Ma, Chief Science Officer of RBC stated, “RBC already has the largest panels of activity based kinase assays and epigenetic assays in the industry. With this launch, we begin creating a comprehensive ion channel offering to roll out to our over 1,000 clients worldwide.”

In 2017, RBC successfully added biophysical assays to its existing service offerings that including biochemical, cell based services, protein production and customized assay development. With the ion channel rollout, the company is continuing its intention to provide a widening array of early stage drug discovery services.

About Reaction Biology Corporation

Based in Malvern, PA, RBC is a premier provider of drug screening and profiling services. With more than 600 kinase and 400 epigenetic targets, RBC’s activity assay coverage of the kinome and epigenetics are the largest and broadest in the industry. Using its proprietary HotSpotSM technology and other innovations, RBC has provided its services and proteins to over 1,000 customers worldwide, including large pharmaceutical, biotech, government, and academic labs.

Contacts for more information:

Reaction Biology: www.reactionbiology.com

Haiching Ma, Ph.D, Chief Science Officer, 1-610-722-0247, haiching.ma@reactionbiology. com