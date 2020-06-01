ASCO 2020 Highlights

ASCO Highlights: Takeda, Genentech, Johnson & Johnson and More

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 meeting was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As usual, there were literally hundreds of abstracts, posters and presentations. Here’s a look at some of the highlights.

Takeda Pharmaceutical presented results from the Phase II Pevonedistat-2001 trial at ASCO and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting. The trial evaluated pevonedistat plus azacytidine compared to azacytidine alone in rare leukemias, including higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS). The data showed the combination suggested benefits in the HR-MDS subgroup across multiple clinically meaningful endpoints.

Genentech, a Roche company, announced positive results from the Phase II CITYSCAPE trial of tiragolumab plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab) compared to Tecentriq alone as a first-line treatment for PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Tiragolumab is an immune checkpoint inhibitor binding to TIGIT.

Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson company, presented four different studies at ASCO related to various drugs. First, they announced final analysis of the pivotal Phase III SPARTAN trail of Erleada (apalutamide) in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), which significantly improved overall survival (OS), compared to ADT alone in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC). Janssen announced updated results from the Phase Ib/II CARTITUDE-1 trial of JNK-4528, an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed T-Cell therapy in r/r multiple myeloma. All patients responded to treatment and had deep and durable responses. Third, they reported first-time results from a Phase I first-in-human dose escalation trial of teclistamab (JNJ-7957) an antibody against BCMA and CD3 receptors on T-cells in r/r multiple myeloma. Finally, Janssen announced results from the Phase I CHRYSTALIS trial of amivantamab (JNJ-6372) in advanced NSCLC with EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations. Amivantamab is an EGFR and mesenchymal epithelial transition factor (MET) bispecific antibody.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presented quality of life and certain safety results from the INVICTUS Phase III trial of QINLOCK (ripretinib) in adults with fourth-line advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) at ASCO. The drug was associated with an increase in the patients’ self-reported health status, while placebo was associated with decline.

Myovant Sciences announced additional data from its Phase III HERO trial of once-daily, oral relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer at ASCO. The data expanded on earlier findings from the study, showing superiority of relugolix to leuprolide acetate across multiple endpoints.