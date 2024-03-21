Bayer says 2024 sales of prostate cancer drug above $1 bln

,

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) – Bayer (BAYGn.DE) on Thursday predicted at least $1 billion in 2024 sales for prostate cancer drug Nubeqa, which is playing a bigger role for the drugmaker’s growth prospects after the failure of a promising anti-blood-clotting therapy.

“Nubeqa … is set for continued growth in prostate cancer and is on track to reach blockbuster status this year – only five years after first indication launch,” it said in a statement.
 
Blockbuster is an industry term for drugs with at least $1 billion in annual sales.
 
Bayer chalked up sales of Nubeqa, jointly developed with Finnish drugmaker Orion (ORNBV.HE), of 869 million euros ($948 million) last year and the company has previously projected annual peak sales potential of more than three billion euros.
 

Read the full article on Reuters
 

/by
You might also like
GSKGSK’s Blenrep combo scores Phase III win in multiple myeloma
BioNTechCash-rich BioNTech broadens scope as COVID shot sales slide
SanofiSanofi deepens NK cell therapy partnership with Innate Pharma
ModernaModerna, Merck cancer vaccine combo cuts melanoma recurrence by 44%
FDAFDA action alert: Calliditas, Ionis/AstraZeneca, Amgen and more
MelanomaThe value of oncology drugs
BMS, Bristol Myers SquibbBMS builds first-line case for Opdivo-Yervoy combo in mCRC with Phase III data
AstellasAstellas inks potential $800M deal with Kelonia for in vivo gene delivery tech
VML and Definitive Healthcare announce partnership to transform key opinion...Claire Gillis, VML Health and Lars Bauerle, Definitive HealthcareHHS headquartersMedicare likely to negotiate prices for obesity drugs in next few years: CB...
PharmaLive