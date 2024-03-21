https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-03-21 08:07:512024-03-21 08:52:44Bayer says 2024 sales of prostate cancer drug above $1 bln
Bayer says 2024 sales of prostate cancer drug above $1 bln
FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) – Bayer (BAYGn.DE) on Thursday predicted at least $1 billion in 2024 sales for prostate cancer drug Nubeqa, which is playing a bigger role for the drugmaker’s growth prospects after the failure of a promising anti-blood-clotting therapy.