Bayer says 2024 sales of prostate cancer drug above $1 bln

“Nubeqa … is set for continued growth in prostate cancer and is on track to reach blockbuster status this year – only five years after first indication launch,” it said in a statement.

Blockbuster is an industry term for drugs with at least $1 billion in annual sales.

Bayer chalked up sales of Nubeqa, jointly developed with Finnish drugmaker Orion (ORNBV.HE), of 869 million euros ($948 million) last year and the company has previously projected annual peak sales potential of more than three billion euros.