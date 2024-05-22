Biogen in up to $1.8 bln deal as rare diseases take center stage

May 22 (Reuters) – Biogen (BIIB.O) said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy privately held Human Immunology Biosciences for up to $1.8 billion, bulking up on rare disease medicines as its older multiple sclerosis drugs face tepid demand due to rising competition.

Human Immunology’s (HI-Bio) felzartamab has completed mid-stage studies for a type of kidney disease called primary membranous nephropathy, and in patients with a disease where the immune system makes antibodies that damage their transplanted organ.