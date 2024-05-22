Biogen in up to $1.8 bln deal as rare diseases take center stage

,
Biogen

Biogen in up to $1.8 bln deal as rare diseases take center stage

May 22 (Reuters) – Biogen (BIIB.O) said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy privately held Human Immunology Biosciences for up to $1.8 billion, bulking up on rare disease medicines as its older multiple sclerosis drugs face tepid demand due to rising competition.
 
Human Immunology’s (HI-Bio) felzartamab has completed mid-stage studies for a type of kidney disease called primary membranous nephropathy, and in patients with a disease where the immune system makes antibodies that damage their transplanted organ.
 

The San Francisco-based company is also testing the therapy in patients with another chronic kidney disease known as IgA nephropathy. The therapy developer plans to conduct late-stage trials.
 
Since Christopher Viehbacher took the helm in late 2022, Biogen has acquired rare disease drugmaker Reata for $6.5 billion, abandoned its controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm and cut jobs.
 
The company is now counting on newer medicines such as a second approved Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, developed with Japanese partner Eisai (4523.T), as well as Reata’s Skyclarys to help drive growth.
 
Read the full article on Reuters. 

 

/by
You might also like
Bristol Myers SquibbBristol Myers says it needs another year to hit target for new drugs
FDAReutersFDA decision on Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer’s drug due in January
FDAPositive Data Back Blueprint’s Bid for sNDA in Systemic Mastocytosis
BiogenBiogen-Sage’s zuranolone impresses in Phase III postpartum depression trial
NovartisNovartis lifts 2023 earnings forecast for third time
AstraZenecaAstraZeneca’s rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies
BiogenEisai & Biogen address lecanemab’s safety concerns at CTAD
FDAReutersAmicus’ muscle disorder therapy gets US FDA nod but restricted label drags shares
Fire at Novo Nordisk office building under controltug of war, money9 top biopharma CEO-to-employee pay gaps
PharmaLive