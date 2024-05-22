Fire at Novo Nordisk office building under control

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) – A large fire that broke out at a Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) office building in Denmark on Wednesday has been brought under control, the local fire department said.

The blaze started outside but later spread to an office building at the company’s Bagsvaerd location, which houses the global headquarters of Novo, maker of the blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss treatment and the Ozempic diabetes drug.

Live television images from the scene showed plumes of thick grey smoke. Local police advised nearby residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed, although there were no reports of injuries.